VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $7.25 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

EGY stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $631.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.18.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

