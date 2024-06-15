Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Trading 13.6% Higher

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 137,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 66,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Valeo Pharma Stock Down 29.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.59.

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$14.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.50 million.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, a LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, a LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, for the treatment of Idiopathic Parkinson's disease; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

