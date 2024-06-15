Vancity Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,130,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,479,000 after purchasing an additional 576,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,330,000 after purchasing an additional 209,965 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 239,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 156,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,748,000 after purchasing an additional 113,955 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.84. 258,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,745. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.82. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $92.90.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

