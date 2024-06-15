Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys 1,195 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.88. 2,399,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,816. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.21 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

