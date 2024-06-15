Vancity Investment Management Ltd Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 2.7% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,990 shares of company stock worth $41,341,913. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,104.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $24.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,838.32. The stock had a trading volume of 114,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,239. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,897.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2,840.42. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.