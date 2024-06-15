Vancity Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,767,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,614,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,099,000 after buying an additional 79,210 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.19. 1,127,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,819. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

