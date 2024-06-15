Vancity Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,478 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.7% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.69. 1,515,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,205. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

