Vancity Investment Management Ltd Sells 9,662 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,662 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $4,125,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $12,839,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 80,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.05. 3,619,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

