VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Up 22.4% in May

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.68. The company had a trading volume of 227,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,710. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $92.97. The stock has a market cap of $544.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.67.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.5328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,343.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

