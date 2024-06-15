Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Trading 0.5% Higher

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.74 and last traded at C$22.68. Approximately 268,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 80,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.57.

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.50.

