Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after buying an additional 7,370,621 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,666,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,703,712. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

