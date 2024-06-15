Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,541,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $498.98. 5,812,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $477.95 and its 200-day moving average is $460.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $500.15. The firm has a market cap of $452.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

