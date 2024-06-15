Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Down 33.6% in May

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,201,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.95. 2,814,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,701. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

