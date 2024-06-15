Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $27.95 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $27.95 million and $794,931.70 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00045398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00013743 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000843 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,601,483,786 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

