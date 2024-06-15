Vertcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $13,761.86 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $13,761.86 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,065.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.04 or 0.00641838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00117574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00037999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.00258219 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00043112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00074592 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,601,635 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

