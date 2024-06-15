Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VERX. Bank of America cut their price objective on Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vertex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get Vertex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertex

Vertex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. Vertex has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.25, a PEG ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $209,288.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,242,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,333,501.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $49,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,124,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $209,288.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,242,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,333,501.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,387,269 shares of company stock valued at $76,064,373. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1,195.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 205,489 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 32.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,987,000 after buying an additional 349,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.