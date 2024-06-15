VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) Shares Down 0.5%

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.80 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 76.80 ($0.98). Approximately 345,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 674,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.20 ($0.98).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.27. The company has a market cap of £317.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3,840.00 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 1.42 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

