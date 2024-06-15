Vima LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Bitfarms by 745.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 902,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bitfarms by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,681 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BITF. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Bitfarms Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Bitfarms stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.87. 39,388,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,354,732. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bitfarms Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The business had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

