Vima LLC Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Vima LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,604 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,205,000 after acquiring an additional 956,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $45,152,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE DT traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $45.91. 1,960,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,748. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.54.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

