Vima LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vima LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 2.8 %

ETN traded down $9.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.02. 2,055,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $189.26 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

