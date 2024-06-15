Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vinci Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Vinci stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. 186,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,379. Vinci has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06.

Vinci Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9262 per share. This is a positive change from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

