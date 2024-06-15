Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $43,800.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 5.9 %
NASDAQ:VIR opened at $9.75 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,975.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 582.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 138,387 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $1,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,200,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,950,000 after buying an additional 960,302 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 68.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 525,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 213,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.
