Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.99 and a quick ratio of 23.99. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopp LeRoy C bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 13.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

