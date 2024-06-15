Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 197.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 269,758 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,222,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 256,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $2,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. 2,091,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,655. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

