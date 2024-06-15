Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,417 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.06. 6,568,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656,510. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

