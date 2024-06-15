Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,838,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,935,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

