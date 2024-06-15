Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

MARA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. 36,095,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,547,724. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 5.46. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About Marathon Digital

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

