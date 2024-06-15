Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $246,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,259,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,045,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVR by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NYSE NVR traded down $55.52 on Friday, reaching $7,602.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,318. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7,629.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7,375.05.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $99.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

