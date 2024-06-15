Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.93

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.93 and traded as high as $33.13. Vishay Precision Group shares last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 38,945 shares.

VPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $420.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $80.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 74,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 27,413 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 32,484 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

