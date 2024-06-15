Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VSTO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,671 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,703,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,542,000 after purchasing an additional 844,865 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 417,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $9,884,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,601,000 after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

