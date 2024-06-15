Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vivendi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,831. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vivendi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2701 dividend. This is a positive change from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

