Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,728. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.