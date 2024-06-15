Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 326,915 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 326,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,446,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 19.5% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,797 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,020 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,676,000 after purchasing an additional 440,988 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $97.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,239,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,908. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.32.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

