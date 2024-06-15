Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $401,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. McDonald’s comprises 0.2% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $2,887,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 47.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 12.3% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.62. 2,804,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.32. The company has a market cap of $182.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

