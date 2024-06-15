Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP remained flat at $20.50 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 448,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.068 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.