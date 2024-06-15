Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 904 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,182 shares of company stock valued at $74,850,597 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.31. 2,484,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,792. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

