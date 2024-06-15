Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,380 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,905. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

