Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 985 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,611.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 67,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $572,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.79. 1,490,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,641. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

