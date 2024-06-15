Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,200 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VWAGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Volkswagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of VWAGY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. 562,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,736. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $81.93 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.6401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.64.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

Featured Articles

