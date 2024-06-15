WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.73. 9,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 12,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.
WBI BullBear Global Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WBI BullBear Global Income ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Global Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Global Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.