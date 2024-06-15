Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 41.0% in May

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the May 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

WMLLF remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,327. Wealth Minerals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

