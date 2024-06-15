Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in May

Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,679,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 81,560,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Weimob Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WEMXF remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Friday. Weimob has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Get Weimob alerts:

About Weimob

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Weimob Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital commerce and media services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions segments. The Subscription Solutions segment provides cloud-hosted commerce and marketing software as a service products; customized software; customization services; applications developed by third-party vendors on the WOS; and other software related services; as well as ERP solutions, including WeiMall, Smart Retail, Smart Hotel, Heading ERP, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Weimob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weimob and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.