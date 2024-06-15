Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Invests $266,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,517,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,987. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average of $160.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
