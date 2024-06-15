Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Invests $3.57 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.1% of Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.27. 8,634,621 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.