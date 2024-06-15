Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Invests $313,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,452,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,271,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Entegris by 0.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,867,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,727,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Entegris by 1.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,770,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.90. 1,079,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,971. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

