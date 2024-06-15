West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Trading 1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$110.03 and last traded at C$109.69. 106,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 174,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$108.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.441 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -109.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$131.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$109.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.65. The firm had revenue of C$2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.90 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 6.8641371 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

