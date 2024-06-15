Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1044 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

