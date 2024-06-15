Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1044 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.