Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on WPM shares. National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $52.93 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

