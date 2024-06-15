Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $111.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,536,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,919,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,729,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,964,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after buying an additional 541,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,589,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3,554.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,339,000 after buying an additional 1,344,601 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.04. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.42%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

