William Blair Comments on NICE Ltd.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NICE in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the technology company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.28. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NICE’s current full-year earnings is $8.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NICE’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.62.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $167.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. NICE has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NICE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 891,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,171,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

